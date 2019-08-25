California deputy 'completely fabricated' report he was shot by a sniper

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff officials announced that a deputy's report that he was shot by a sniper was "completely fabricated."

Assistant Sheriff Robin Limon said during a news conference Saturday that the department plans to relieve the trainee deputy, 21-year-old Angel Reinosa, of his duties after he admitted to fabricating the report on Wednesday that led to a manhunt.

Limon confirmed there was no shooter and that no one is currently on the loose in the community.

"Reinosa admitted he was not shot as previously claimed," Los Angeles County Homicide Capt. Kent Wegener said. "He also told investigators he had caused the holes in his uniform by cutting it. There was no sniper, no shots fired and no gunshot injury sustained to his shoulder."

Wegener added that Reinosa did not provide a reason why he made the false claim.

"Much of his statement was self-serving, didn't make a whole lot of sense," he said.

Investigators had said Reinosa was shot while walking to his vehicle at the sheriff's station in Lancaster, Calif., on Wednesday.

Authorities searched the department and evacuated residents, believing the shooter fired from a government-subsidized apartment across the street from the station.

A criminal investigation has been launched and the district attorney's office will be responsible for determining charges against Reinosa, which Wegener said could include false report of an emergency.