Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for pancreatic cancer

A statement from the Supreme Court said Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has maintained an active schedule throughout her treatment for a malignant growth on her pancreas. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Doctors treated Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for pancreatic cancer this month, the high court announced Friday.

She underwent a three-week course of radiation therapy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City starting Aug. 5.

A statement by the Supreme Court said doctors first discovered an abnormality with her pancreas during a routine blood test in early July. A biopsy performed July 31 confirmed a malignant tumor.

In addition to the radiation, doctors placed a bile duct stent, which the statement said she tolerated "well."

"She canceled her annual summer visit to Santa Fe, but has otherwise maintained an active schedule," the Supreme Court statement said. "The tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body.

"Justice Ginsburg will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans. No further treatment is needed at this time."

The treatment comes less than a year after Ginsburg had surgery to remove cancerous growths from her left lung. The nodules in Ginsburg's left lung were discovered during tests she received after she broke several ribs in a fall in November.

She missed two weeks on the bench in January as she recovered from her December surgery.