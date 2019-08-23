Head chef of renown Manhattan restaurant found dead

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- New York police said the body of a missing chef has been found.

The body of 33-year-old Andrea Zamperoni, a head chef of Cipriani Dolci, a renown Manhattan restaurant, was found Wednesday on the first floor of a hostel in Queens near his Elmhurst residence, the NYPD said in a statement.

The restaurant mourned his death on Instagram, saying that he was a "well-respected and beloved member of the Cipriani team."

"Andrea was a responsible, good-hearted, kind and very hard-working individual who will be deeply missed by all of us," the statement said.

Zamperoni was reported missing by a coworker Monday after failing to arrive for his that afternoon.

Police said the medical examiner was working to determine the cause of death while authorities continue their investigation.