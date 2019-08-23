27 injured in Northern California light rail train collision

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Authorities said Friday more than two dozen people have been injured in Northern California by a collision involving two trains on a commuter rail line.

Officials said a maintenance train collided with a passenger train in Sacramento late Thursday. Three employees were on the maintenance train.

Thirteen people were hospitalized, but officials said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Thursday's was just the second collision on the Sacramento Regional Transit line since it began operating 32 years ago.

Officials said they expected the crash would influence the Friday morning commute.