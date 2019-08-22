Android replacing dessert names with numbered versions

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Google announced Thursday it's ditching dessert-themed names for versions of its Android operating system, switching instead to numbered identifications.

The tech company said numerals will be easier for non-English-speaking users to understand.

Previously, new releases were named after sweet treats in alphabetical order -- so customers would know, for instance, that Android Lollipop was the update immediately after Android KitKat.

"It's even harder for new Android users, who are unfamiliar with the naming convention, to understand if their phone is running the latest version," Sameer Samat, Google's vice president of Product Management Android, said in a blog post.

"We also know that pies are not a dessert in some places, and that marshmallows, while delicious, are not a popular treat in many parts of the world."

The new naming convention will begin with the next release, which will be called Android 10.

"As a global operating system, it's important that these names are clear and relatable for everyone in the world," Samat said.

Google also announced a redesign of the Android logo, making the green robot more prominent and changing the "Android" text from green to black to make it easier to read. The new logo will debut with the release of Android 10 in the coming weeks, Samat said.

The Android operating system is used on 2.5 billion mobile devices worldwide.