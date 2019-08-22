48 pounds of cocaine found in banana boxes at Washington grocery store

The King County Sheriff's Office said the cocaine had a value of $550,000. Photo courtesy of the King County Sheriff's Office

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Employees at a Washington state grocery store found $550,000 worth of cocaine hidden in boxes of bananas meant for sale, local law enforcement officials said Thursday.

The workers at the King County Safeway made the discovery Sunday while arranging stock in the store's back room.

The King County Sheriff's Office said the employees alerted police, who tested the suspected drugs and confirmed the substance to be 48 pounds of cocaine.

"It's not unusual to find a spider hiding in a bunch of bananas, but kilos of cocaine?" the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

"This is an ongoing investigation as detectives try to determine where the bananas came from."

The sheriff's office said Safeway stores in Bellingham and Federal Way also discovered cocaine in similar produce containers.