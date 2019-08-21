Washington Gov. Jay Inslee withdraws from 2020 presidential race

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee withdrew from the 2020 presidential race on Wednesday night. Photo by Edward M. PioRoda/CNN/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that he has decided to drop out of the 2020 presidential race.

Inslee made the announcement on MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show, saying it has become apparent that he will not win the election.

"It's clear that I'm not going to be carrying the ball. I'm not going to be the president, so I'm withdrawing from the race," Inslee said.

The 68-year-old Inslee, who has been Washington's governor since 2013 and previously represented the state's 4th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives, qualified for the first two rounds of the Democratic primary debates.

His campaign focused primarily on the issue of climate change, last month unveiling a $1.2 trillion plan to allocate clean energy spending to the most vulnerable communities.

Inslee declined to endorse a specific candidate Wednesday night, saying he would support the Democratic party in the upcoming election.