Trump proposes longer-term detention for migrant families

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- The Trump administration proposed new rules Wednesday that would allow migrant families with children to be held in detention centers for longer periods of time.

The controversial move would modify the standards of care for unaccompanied children set forth in the 1997 Flores Agreement, which limits detention to 20 days. After that, the children and adults are released and an immigration court date is set.

Trump administration officials said migrant adults purposely bring children with them because they know authorities can't detain families with children for prolonged periods of time.

This proposal would keep families in detention until their immigration proceedings are complete, deterring them from making the dangerous journey from Central America to the U.S. border.

Officials said it will not lead to indefinite detention as some fear. Children and adults could get parole or bonded release as an option.

Peter Schey, an attorney representing thousands of unaccompanied migrant children, said the Trump administration is politicizing the treatment of children. The Flores Agreement can't be undermined by the government. The only way to eliminate the Flores Agreement is to codify it into law.

"These regulations do not implement the settlement," Schey said. "In fact, it abrogates the settlements. And so I think their efforts will be futile."

Border officials stopped 144,000 people at the border in May alone. But illegal crossings have declined significantly since President Donald Trump struck a deal with Mexico where Mexico City deploys its own security forces to nab asylum seekers before they reach the U.S. border.