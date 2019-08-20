Uber plans downtown Dallas hub with 3,000 employees

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Uber Technologies will open a Dallas hub with at least 3,000 employees on the east side of downtown, the company confirmed Tuesday.

Uber will hire or relocate 400 employees to Dallas by the end of the year and will move into a tower on the edge of downtown Dallas by July, Uber's senior manager of public policy in Texas Chris Miller told the Dallas Morning News.

This will be Uber's largest office outside its San Francisco headquarters.

The state of Texas, Dallas County and city of Dallas contributed $36 million in economic incentives to lure Uber to Dallas. The majority of the jobs will be in finance, human resources and sales.

"Uber is excited to bring this major investment to Texas and to increase our commitment to the city of Dallas," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said. "We are grateful for our partnership with Governor Abbott, Mayor Johnson and Judge Jenkins and their leadership in making this a reality."

Uber will move into a 160,000-square-foot office tower that's already under construction on Pacific Avenue near Deep Ellum.

"I am proud to welcome Uber's investment in the great state of Texas, along with the 3,000 jobs the company will bring to its new Dallas office," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. "This investment will bolster Texas' continued economic success and reputation as the best state for business. Our unrivaled workforce and business-friendly environment makes Texas the perfect home for innovative companies like Uber."

Dallas-Fort Worth will be among the first metropolitan areas to get Uber Air's flying taxi service in the next few years.

This expansion is a win for Dallas after its bid to lure Amazon's second headquarters failed. Amazon split its headquarters between Arlington, Va. and New York City, though it later canceled plans amid opposition in the Empire State. It also shows that downtown Dallas can compete with the suburbs to the north, including Plano where Toyota's North America's headquarters opened.