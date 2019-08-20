LSU: No threat after armed intruder scare

Louisiana State University investigated reports of an armed intruder on campus but found no threat present. Photo by Miki Sarabiez/Shutterstock

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Reports of an armed intruder in the central part of the Louisiana State University campus in Baton Rouge caused panic Tuesday afternoon but university police found no threat present.

There were reports of an armed intruder at 4 p.m. EDT but no shots were fired. By 5:37, the school put the Quad area on lockdown but returned the majority of the campus to normal operations, the university's twitter account said.

By 6 p.m., LSU police tweeted that they "investigated the report of an armed subject at Coates Hall and has determined there was no threat. LSU is returning to normal operations."

Coates Hall is near the center of the campus and contains several large lecture halls and offices. Several orientation events were scheduled for the building Wednesday because it's the week before school starts.

LSU urged those on campus to run and escape the danger or, as an "absolute last resort," fight.

LSU typically has more than 30,000 students, and it's not immediately clear how many were on campus at the time of the incident.