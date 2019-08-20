A rendering of what the new White House fence will look like on Pennsylvania Avenue when it's finished next spring. Image courtesy National Park Service

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- It's been closed to traffic for years, but now the section of Pennsylvania Avenue that runs along the south end of the White House will be closed to foot traffic -- at least for a while.

The National Park Service said Tuesday it's closing the section of road for seven months to build a taller, more secure fence.

Starting Wednesday, the section of Pennsylvania from West Executive Avenue to East Executive Avenue will be closed. The new fence will be 13 feet tall, have stronger fence posts and add new technology to detect intruders. Right now, the fence stands 6.5 feet tall. The project will last until March.

Officials said demonstrations will still be allowed in nearby Lafayette Park, on the White House's north side. Tours of the presidential residence will also continue normally.

Work on the fence began last month, but planning has been in the works for years.

"The [U.S. Secret Service] and [National Park Service] have been working since 2014 to develop an appropriate barrier that will keep the White House and grounds as accessible as possible to the public while ensuring the security of the White House and its occupants," the National Park Service said in a statement.

The fence will be completed in eight phases using more than 3,500 feet of steel. The entire project will finish in 2021.