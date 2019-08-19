Memorial completed for three killed in Boston Marathon bombing

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Workers put the finishing touches on a memorial for victims killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings Monday morning.

Artist Pablo Eduardo designed the memorial which features two stone structures placed on Boylston Street for victims Krystal Campbell, 29, Lingzi Lu, 23 and Martin Richard 8, all of whom were killed in the blasts on April 15, 2013.

Eduardo said he worked closely with the families to procure stones from someplace that was meaningful to the victims.

One pillar is made of stone from Spectacle Island, where Campbell worked as a manager for the Summer Shack. The structure is situated in front of a sporting goods store near where the first blast went off.

The second structure features a stone from Franklin Park, a favorite destination of Martin's, which was fused with a stone from Boston University, where Lu was earning a graduate degree in mathematics and statistics. These stones are located down the street from the first, at the site of the second blast.

"I hope it will make you just stop a little bit and see what it is when you're walking up and down Boylston Street," Eduardo said.

The two memorial sites also include cherry blossom trees that will bloom every year at around the time of the Boston Marathon, glass spires representing the fragility of life, black tiles representing the bomb blasts and bronze tiles commemorating two police officers killed in the manhunt that followed the bombing.

In addition to the five deaths, 260 people were injured in the blasts, including more than two dozen who lost limbs.