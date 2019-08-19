Shares of The Walk Disney Company are shown on a board at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Walt Disney said Monday it will launch its new streaming service, Disney+, in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands in November.

The company said the streaming app will launch Nov. 12 and be available across all platforms -- Apple, Google, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and Roku. Customers in the United States will be able to bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu, it said.

The service will launch in Australia and New Zealand a week later, Disney said.

"Disney+ will offer fans of all ages a new way to experience the unparalleled content from the company's iconic entertainment brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more," the company said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Disney removed Star Wars: The Clone Wars from Netflix in preparation for its own streaming service.

Announced last year, Disney+ will have its own unique content, including new shows from the Avengers and Star Wars series.

"Direct-to-consumer continues one of our top priorities," Disney CEO Bob Iger said.