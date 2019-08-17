Deputies find girl alone in boat, father's body in lake

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The body of 36-year-old Texas man was found in Lake Granbury after authorities discovered his 3-year-old daughter alone in a boat that morning.

Authorities believe that Oscar Monjaras Robledo forgot to anchor his boat before jumping into the lake for a swim with his daughter on board. Robledo launched the boat from the Granite City Beach Boat Ramp on Thursday evening with the girl on board but never returned to shore.

Authorities found the boat with the girl on board about 9 a.m. local time Friday after someone saw the boat floating in the lake and call law enforcement. The girl told authorities that her father went swimming.

"Some people will forget to throw the anchor out, or just not know to do it," Hood County Sheriff Office Lt. Johnny Rose said. "Jump out of the boat, and then with the wind and the current, [it]] will push the boat away from them, and they'll never catch up to the boat. So, that maybe this case."

The girl was rescued unharmed and authorities said they don't suspect suicide or foul play.

"I think it was just divine intervention this little girl survived, because the instinct of a 3-year-old may be to jump in the water with dad, but she didn't," Rose said. "We're glad she's OK and we're not working a fatality on her, and that she was discovered this morning and not later today out in this oppressive heat."