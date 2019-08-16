Ninth NYPD officer dies by suicide this year

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Another New York City police officer committed suicide this week, the New York Police Department said, making it the second in two days and the ninth of this year.

"We are saddened to announce that the NYPD has suffered another tragedy today with the loss of one of our officers to suicide," the department said in a statement Thursday. "To anyone who may be struggling, know that there is support available."

We are saddened to announce that the NYPD has suffered another tragedy today with the loss of one of our officers to suicide. To anyone who may be struggling, know that there is support available. RELATED NYPD judge: Officer in Eric Garner death should be fired Behind each of these resources are people that care about your well-being. pic.twitter.com/1rYN9mmdUJ— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 15, 2019

The 25-year veteran of the force was found dead Wednesday in his home in Queens from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The officer's identity was not released. On Tuesday, a seven-year veteran of the force was also found dead at his Yonkers home from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

"Tonight, our city mourns a tragedy," New York City Mayor Bill do Blasio said Thursday night via Twitter. "We won't let anyone struggle alone. I want every one of New York's Finest to know we are here for you. We value you. Help is available. Please reach out."

In response, NYPD Commissioner James O'Neil told 1010 WINS that the force would be rolling out three initiatives to help officers experiencing depression to recognize suicidal tendencies.

He said a smartphone application would be available to officers in the coming days to offer them mental health assistance.

"Press on that app and it'll give you everything you need to know where help is and most importantly what the signs of suicide are," O'Neil said. "I urge every member of the department, when it appears on your phone, take a look at it."

The NYPD will also be expanding its mental health insurance coverage while partnering with a medical facility that officers may contact anonymously to make an appointment or a Facetime call with a mental health professional.

"No one is going to know you're doing it," he said. "It's a road to being healthy and well again and it's a road to get you back to what you came on this job for."

The NYPD also lost four officers to suicide in June, one in July and two others earlier in 2019. Last year, there were only four.

"It's been a tough year," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shae. "This is not unique to law enforcement but for us, we are hurting right now. We're all feeling it and we're all trying as best as we can to come up with initiatives to do more."