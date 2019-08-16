Kentucky surgeons operate on McConnell's broken shoulder

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters June 27 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell successfully underwent surgery to repair a fractured shoulder he broke at his Kentucky home this month, his office said Friday.

McConnell was initially treated and released from the hospital after he fell at his Louisville home Aug. 4, but the injury required an operation.

"The surgery was performed without incident, and the [GOP] leader is grateful to the surgical team for their skill," spokesman David Popp said in a statement Friday.

The 77-year-old six-term senator is recuperating in Kentucky amid criticisms he hasn't reconvened the upper chamber to take up gun reform legislation. Congress will be on summer recess until Sept. 9.