Customs and Border Protection computer outage causing long lines airports

A computer glitch has hampered immigration processing at airports across the country causing long lines and flight delays. Photo Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A computer outage snarled immigration and customs processing at airports across the country Friday, creating long lines on a busy summer travel day.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection is investigating the cause of the outage, but officials said there was no sign that the system was intentionally taken offline. CBP said in a statement that travelers can expect longer than usual wait times at some airports.

"U.S. Customs and Border Protection is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry and is taking immediate action to address the technology disruption," the Department of Homeland Security agency posted on Twitter.

"CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online." That means processing manually, airports reported.

Many travelers took their frustration to Twitter. Traveler Jessica Gioglio said she and other travelers from London are trapped on an airplane.

"Landed at @BostonLogan from London 20+ minutes ago & we cannot leave the plane due to an issue with the computer systems at immigration," Gioglio said. "We're hearing it is a nationwide issue and not unique to Logan Airport so they have to process everyone manually."