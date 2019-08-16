Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Officials at a Rhode Island correctional facility where a pickup truck drove into protesters surrounding the facility have placed a correctional officer on administrative leave.

"Capt. Thomas Woodworth has been placed on administrative leave pending results of the independent investigation being conducted by the Rhode Island State Police, and the Wyatt's international investigation," according to a statement Thursday from the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, some 7 miles from Providence.

At least two people were injured in the incident Wednesday night, including a 64-year-old man who suffered a broken leg and internal bleeding, according to Never Again Action, the Jewish protest group that organized the sit-in demonstration.

Never Again Action was protesting the facility, which is being used by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency to house immigration detainees, by creating a human barrier around the facility in an effort to prevent it from conducting "business as usual," it said on Twitter.

In a video released by Never Again Action of the incident, a black pickup truck can be seen driving into protesters blocking the entrance to a parking lot of the facility.

BREAKING: Here is HD video of an ICE guard driving his truck into us as we sat peacefully blocking the Wyatt Detention Center. We're putting our bodies on the line because we see the camps and the roundups. We've learned from our ancestors: NEVER AGAIN FOR ANYONE. pic.twitter.com/KnOu5xoOEb— ️ Never Again Action ️ (@NeverAgainActn) August 15, 2019

The group said Rhode Island State Police then pepper-sprayed protesters to get them to disperse, resulting in three people needing medical attention.

"Tonight, we experienced a tiny sample of the violence ICE uses on our immigrant neighbors every day," Never Again Action said on Twitter. "An ICE guard drove his truck into our peaceful protest then other guards came out and pepper-sprayed the crowd."

"We'll be back," it said.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said Thursday that his office was investigating the incident.

"Once we have a full understanding of the relevant facts, we will determine how to proceed," he said in a statement. "Peaceful protest is a fundamental right of all Americans; it is unfortunate last night's situation unfolded as it did."

Central Falls Mayor James A. Diossa confirmed via Twitter that the Attorney General's Office, the Rhode Island Police Department and the Central Falls Police Department would be investigating.

Following the incident, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo condemned the Trump administration's immigration policies as "immoral" while supporting the protester's right to free speech.

"I share the outrage Rhode Islanders are feeling about the incident depicted in the video at the Wyatt detention center," she said via Twitter Thursday. "Our state and our nation were built on the idea that everyone has a right to express their opinion publicly and peacefully."