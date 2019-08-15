Trump heads to New Hampshire for 2nd campaign event this week

President Donald Trump speaks in Manchester, New Hampshire, at an event on March 19, 2018. The president will visit Manchester again Thursday for a campaign rally. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will hit the campaign trail again Thursday in New Hampshire, where the second primary vote for his Democratic challengers will be held in six months.

Trump will visit Manchester and speak at Southern New Hampshire University at 7 p.m. EDT.

Trump lost New Hampshire by 3,000 votes in 2016, when the states' House and Senate also flipped Democratic. Early polling shows Trump with a 53 percent disapproval rating in the state.

"New Hampshire is already part of our winning strategy," campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh told ABC News. "We are working to retain the supporters and voters that he had in 2016, and bring in new ones."

After his speech, Trump will return to his resort in Bedminster, N.J., late Thursday. It's his second campaign stop this week, having visited an industrial complex near Pittsburgh in the western half of Pennsylvania, a state that will be a key swing state next year.

Trump is also planning to visit New Mexico, Nevada, Minnesota and Oregon in the coming months.

New Hampshire was one of three states Trump said saw "serious voter fraud" during the 2016 election. The New Hampshire Democratic Primary, the second of the 2020 season, is scheduled for Feb 11.

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski has said he is considering a Senate run in New Hampshire. He's scheduled to travel with Trump aboard Air Force One Thursday and could make his announcement there.