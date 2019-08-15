Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Two groups challenged Newark and New Jersey officials in federal court Thursday over the city's burgeoning water crisis, asking a judge to order treatment and replacement for old service lines.

High lead levels have been found in water samples from some Newark homes, leading many residents to put filters on their water faucets. The Newark Education Workers Caucus and the Natural Resources Defense Council has filed a suit that accused the city of violating federal water laws.

Thursday, both groups asked the court for an emergency order -- particularly for 30,000 residents in the Wanaque Service Area in east Newark, where high lead levels have been found.

NRDC Attorney Claire Woods asked the court to make Newark furnish bottled water to affected residents, especially pregnant women and young children.

City attorney Eric Klein argued the sample size for the lead tests, 25, has been too small. He also said, legally, the city has not violated any laws.

The lingering controversy has led some to call for the resignation of Newark mayor Ras Baraka, and urge Gov. Phil Murphy to get involved. Sen. Cory Booker has also been drawn into the criticism, as he was Newark mayor between 2006 and 2013, and the water department saw a major scandal under his leadership.

Booker has called for federal assistance and said clean water is a basic right. Murphy told reporters he's asking for federal help to provide bottled water and infrastructure assistance.

"Young and old, big and small, regardless of where you are ... clean water is a right, not a privilege, for everybody," said Murphy, who added the crisis is affecting 15,000 of the city's 95,000 homes.