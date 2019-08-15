Several inmates were hospitalized after the large-scale riot at the Northern California facility Wednesday. File Photo by Kabbagesaver/Pixabay/UPI

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Some 200 inmates rioted at the Correctional Training Facility near Soledad, Calif., with eight people being taken to the hospital.

California Department of Corrections spokesman Ike Dodson said the riot started between two groups at the Facility C recreation yard on Wednesday. Dodson said correction guards fired tear gas and used nonlethal weapons to break up the fighting.

"Once the warning shots were fired, one group of inmates immediately complied with the orders of responding staff, lying face-down on the yard," a statement from the department said. "Another group backed away from the complying inmates but continued to ignore the orders of staff to lie down on the ground.

"In approximately 12 minutes, after responding staff from two other facilities at CTF and correctional staff from nearby Salinas Valley State Prison responded to the yard, the second group of inmates also complied with the orders of staff and took prone positions on the yard," the statement continued.

Dodson said the injuries to all eight hospitalized inmates were non-life threatening. He said about 50 others sustained minor injuries and were treated on-site. Officials said no staff members were injured.

Staff found four weapons believed to have been made by inmates at the scene and those will be investigated.

The Correctional Training Facility, located 70 miles southeast of San Jose, houses about 5,400 minimum- and medium-security inmates in three facilities.