Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Police said hostages, including police officers, who were trapped inside a Philadelphia home during an active shooting situation were evacuated on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia police Sgt. Eric Gripp wrote on Twitter that SWAT teams safely removed two narcotics officers and four additional people from the home, but that the suspect was still armed inside the house.

Six officers that were struck by gunfire and had been treated for non-life-threatening injuries were released from area hospitals, Gipp said.

Others were also being treated for non-gunshot injuries, including one who was injured in a vehicle crash related to the incident.

The shootout began at 4:30 p.m. as narcotics officers were attempting to issue a warrant at a North Philadelphia home, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross said officers were trying to get the suspect to exit the home peacefully, but he was refusing to do so.

The suspect answered a phone call to the home from police, but he did not speak and continued to fire shots from the windows of the home which struck a SWAT truck and homes across the street.

Temple University announced that shots were fired at the Health Sciences Center Campus and issued a lockdown for the area that lasted about three hours.

This is a developing story.