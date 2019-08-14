Six police officers shot during active shooting in Philadelphia

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Six police officers were shot while responding to a shooting incident in Philadelphia on Wednesday, officials said.

Philadelphia police Sgt. Eric Gripp wrote on Twitter that six officers were being treated at area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and others were also being treated for non-gunshot injuries.

Gripp added that the shooting incident was still active as of about 6 p.m. EDT.

The shootout began at 4:30 p.m. as officers were attempting to issue a warrant at a North Philadelphia home, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross said two officers were trapped inside the house.

Temple University announced that shots were fired at the Health Sciences Center Campus and issued a lockdown for the area.

This is a developing story.