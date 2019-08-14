Five police officers injured during active shooting in Philadelphia

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Five police officers were shot while responding to a shooting incident in Philadelphia on Wednesday, officials said.

Philadelphia police Sgt. Eric Gripp wrote on Twitter that five officers were being treated at area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and that the shooting incident was still active as of about 6 p.m. EDT.

"Suspect is still firing. STAY OUT OF AREA," Gripp wrote.

Temple University announced that shots were fired at the Health Sciences Center Campus and issued a lockdown for the area.

This is a developing story.