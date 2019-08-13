Aug. 13 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will attend an event near Pittsburgh Tuesday and speak of the United States' role in expanding energy and manufacturing.

The president will speak at the Shell Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex in Monaca, at about 2:10 p.m. EDT, the White House said.

Trump has previously hailed his policies aimed at growing energy independence and promoting large-scale manufacturing in the United States.

U.S. oil production has steadily risen over the last decade, and the United States surpassed Russia and Saudi Arabia last year to become the world's largest producer of crude.

U.S.-made crude also reached an all-time high this summer of 12.2 million barrels per day.