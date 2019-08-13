Chinese shop for groceries at a popular supermarket specializing in U.S. and European imported food and goods in Beijing on May 17, 2019. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Chinese technicians test parts of child products,, most manufactured for export to the United States. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Chinese workers assemble parts of child products, most manufactured for export to the United States, at U.S.-safety-certified China Wonderland Nurserygoods Company's (Wonderland) massive factory in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, on May 9, 2019. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Nike shares soared Tuesday as the U.S. Trade Representative Office removed some Chinese tariffs before they took effect. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Apple shares soared Tuesday as the U.S. Trade Representative Office removed some Chinese tariffs before they took effect. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Trade Representative office on Tuesday removed certain items from the China tariff list due to "health, safety, national security and other factors."

The imposing of tariffs on other products -- including cellphones, laptop computers, video game consoles, certain toys, computer monitors, shoes and clothing -- has been delayed until Dec. 15. A list was expected to be released later Tuesday.

On Aug. 1, President Donald Trump announced new 10 percent tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods to take effect Sept. 1.

The news sent shares of companies like Apple, Best Buy, Nike, Kohl's and other retailers soaring because their imported products won't initially be affected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 464 points Tuesday morning while the S&P 500 rose 1.7 percent and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.2 percent.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lightizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said they talked with Chinese Vice Premier Liu and they agreed to talk again in two weeks.

Trump said China isn't fulfilling its end of the bargain and that American farmers getting assistance from the government are better off than they would be selling to China.

"As usual, China said they were going to be buying 'big' from our great American Farmers," Trump tweeted Tuesday. "So far they have not done what they said. Maybe this be different!"