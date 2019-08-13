Pelosi, J.K. Rowling to be honored with RFK Human Rights award

New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy sits with United Farm Workers leader Cesar Chavez after a 23-day fast in 1966. The human rights award recognizes leaders who strive for ideals to better humanity. UPI Photo/File | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights announced Tuesday U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and British author J.K. Rowling are among this year's winners of its Ripple of Hope Award.

The California lawmaker and Harry Potter scribe will be joined by environmentalist Wendy Abrams and Livongo Health executive Glen Tullman in receiving the award at a gala in New York City Dec. 12, the nonprofit said.

The annual award, named for former New York Sen. Robert Kennedy, recognizes leaders in business, public service, entertainment and activist communities.

"My father believed that each time a person stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, they send forth a tiny ripple of hope," group President Kerry Kennedy said in a statement. "We are proud to honor these extraordinary laureates who have sent forth countless ripples of hope to millions of people inspired by their example."

The group said it selected this year's awardees based on a "lifelong commitment to human rights and their exceptional work toward a more just and peaceful world."

"More than fifty years ago, Robert Kennedy issued a rousing call to action, reminding the citizens of the world that 'it is from numberless diverse acts of courage ... that human history is thus shaped," Pelosi said. "It is my hope that my receiving this award will inspire others to help build the world of decency and dignity."

Past recipients include former President Barack Obama, U2 singer and philanthropist Bono, Hillary Clinton and Apple CEO Tim Cook.