Aug. 13 (UPI) -- New York authorities are expanding an investigation into the beatings of three Jewish men they believe may have been fueled by anti-Smitism.

Investigators said the men were assaulted in Brooklyn early Monday, and they believe the perpetrators are a group of teenagers. Police released security video they believe shows the attackers walking near one attack site.

Officials believe the assaults are related because they occurred within a half-mile of one another, and investigators are examining the assaults as a string of hate crimes. Mayor Bill de Blasio promised additional patrols.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the New York State Police Hate Crimes task force to join the investigation, and called anti-Semitism a "growing cancer."

"We have absolutely zero tolerance for such heinous acts," Cuomo said. "They are completely unacceptable and are repugnant to our values."

The injured range in age from 56 to 71, and two were hospitalized.

"After every crime, if you take a look, that has been committed here, there is a meeting with zero results," community activist Isaac Abraham said.

The attacks occurred just days after police said an arsonist burned two Jewish centers in Boston. A $35,000 reward is being offered in that case.