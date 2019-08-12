Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, on Monday will address immigration at the southern border and reform for the controversial issue.

Cuccinelli will hold a news conference outlining the plan, the White House said. It is scheduled for 10 a.m. EDT.

The USCIS head has promised to take a hard line on immigration, especially with migrants who cross unlawfully. His remarks Monday come just days after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained 680 people at seven plants in Mississippi last week.

Cuccinelli, who defended the ICE raids, issued a rule Monday that allows the government to deny green cards to immigrants who rely on welfare. The change is meant to encourage self-sufficiency, he said.