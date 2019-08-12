New research says fewer Americans believe children in the United States have the opportunity to grow and learn on a daily basis. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A new study on International Youth Day Monday showed that Americans are becoming starkly less confident about opportunities for children to grow and learn in the United States.

Pollster Gallup asked about 1,000 American adults, "Do most children in this country have the opportunity to learn and grow every day?"

Nearly three-quarters answered "yes," but the survey showed the number of Americans who answered that way have declined significantly in the last decade. The results dropped the United States from 31st to 69th among all polled nations.

Women answering "yes" in 2019, 66 percent, has substantially declined since 2008 -- when 82 percent answered that way. Men saw a decline of 4 percent.

The confidence level for future child opportunity is virtually identical from urban and rural respondents (74 percent each), as well those living among the poorest and 20 percent.

Gallup also ranked the United States as the 15th-best nation in the world for child opportunity. Switzerland was rated No. 1, with 96 percent saying children there have the opportunity to learn and grow.

Indonesia, China, Australia and Canada round out the top five -- and France, Japan and Spain all ranked in the top 10.

Gallup said its poll has a margin of error of 4 points.