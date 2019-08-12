Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Dole Fresh Vegetables Inc. has voluntarily recalled baby spinach because of concerns about Salmonella poisoning.

The recall affects spinach in 6 ounce bags and 10 ounce clamshell containers with a use-by date of Aug. 5. Because the spinach has expired, the product shouldn't be available in stores. Customers who still have it at home can return it to the store for a refund.

"This precautionary recall notification is being issued due to a sample of Baby Spinach, which yielded a positive result for Salmonella in a random sample test conducted by the Department of Agriculture in Michigan," Dole announced in a statement to the FDA.

Salmonella is a foodborne illness contracted by eating food items contaminated with it. Symptoms of infection include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.