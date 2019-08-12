The new item is Chick-fil-A's first menu expansion in three years. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- On the same day one of its rivals also launched a new item, Chick-fil-A on Monday introduced something new, but decidedly un-poultry -- macaroni and cheese.

The national chain began selling mac and cheese Monday, which it says blends cheddar, Parmesan and Romano cheeses. Chick-fil-A said it will be available nationwide.

"We admit it, we're a little cheesy. Starting today we're going to be a lot cheesier," the company stated on its website.

The new mac and cheese is the first new menu item at the famous chicken chain in three years.

"Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A," menu chief Amanda Norris said in a statement.

The chain added it will also begin selling frosted caramel coffee until November.

Chick-fil-A's launch came on the same day as rival Popeyes rolled out a chicken sandwich for the first time in its history.