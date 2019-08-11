Portions of the midwestern United States are expected to deal with rounds of thunderstorms, which may pose a threat for flooding, damaging winds, hail and even a tornado or two Monday into Monday night.

The same storm threatening the Plains this weekend will be responsible for triggering the severe weather across the Midwest to start the week.

AccuWeather meteorologists are concerned, not only for the risk of severe weather in this area, but also flooding as some locations may have multiple rounds of soaking thunderstorms.

"In terms of expected hazards, flash flooding will be the most widespread hazard seen with there being so much moisture available," AccuWeather Storm Warning Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said.

Thunderstorms are expected to track out of the Plains into the Midwest on Monday morning, potentially impacting the morning rush hour in cities from Omaha, Neb., to St. Louis.

Another round of potentially violent thunderstorms may follow later in the day and at night, threatening more communities from the central Plains to the Ohio Valley. The severe weather threat will be greatest in Chicago, Indianapolis and Detroit, from these thunderstorms.

Motorists across stretches of interstates 29, 35, 55, 65, 70, 80, 94 and others should keep an eye out for rapidly deteriorating conditions Monday and Monday night. Storms are forecast to continue through the nighttime hours across these interstates, leading to an increased risk.

At night on flooded roadways it can be extremely difficult to gauge just how deep the water is. If water is observed over roadways, motorists are urged to turn around, don't drown.

Much of the Midwest has had to deal with an abundance of rainfall this spring and summer, leading to troubling times for area farmers. Due to the difficult times farmers have already had to deal with this season, corn yields are already expected to be the lowest in as many as seven years.

While some rain is of course good for the crops, AccuWeather meteorologists predict that areas will likely have excessive amounts of rainfall over a short period of time, leading to flooding concerns.

Aside from the severe threat, the storm will also bring along a resurgence of higher humidity levels for places like Chicago, Milwaukee and Cincinnati, ahead of the approaching wet weather.

The threat for continued showers and thunderstorms will shift east across the Ohio Valley and the Northeast into Tuesday. The storminess will bring an end to the dry, settled and pleasant weather observed across these areas over the weekend.