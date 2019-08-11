Five children die in fire at Pennsylvania daycare

Five children died in a fire at a Pennsylvania daycare early Sunday morning, authorities said. Photo courtesy Erie Firefighters/Facebook

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Five children died in a home in Pennsylvania that was registered as a daycare on Sunday morning, authorities said.

The City of Erie said that firefighters were called to the scene of the blaze at 1:15 a.m. in response to a structure fire with multiple people trapped inside.

Firefighters successfully rescued seven people from the burning home, but the children died at the scene.

Valerie Lockett-Slupski said four of the five children were her grandchildren, aged 8 years old, 6 years old, 4 years old and 10 months old, and were staying at the Harris Family Daycare in Erie because their parents were working overnight.

The homeowner and daycare operator, Elaine Harris, was hospitalized for injuries she sustained during the fire and was in stable condition.

It wasn't immediately clear if the fifth child was also staying at the daycare or was a member of the family who lives there.

Two other children, aged 12 and 17, escaped the fire by climbing to the first-floor roof of the home and jumping to the ground.

Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone said a neighbor was also injured in the fire.