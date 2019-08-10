A U.S. service member died Saturday on a combat mission for Operation Inherent Resolve in northern Iraq. File Photo by Sgt. Matthew Callahan/U.S. Marine Corps/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A U.S. service member died Saturday on a combat mission in northern Iraq.

The service member was working with Iraqi Security Forces in the Ninewah province, U.S. officials said in a statement.

"We cannot confirm details of the incident at this time, pending an investigation," officials told Military Times.

Officials said the name of the service member will be withheld pending notification of kin.

The service member died during a combat mission and was part of Operation Inherent Resolve, a joint task force formed in 2014 to combat Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria.