Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities have charged a 2008 U.S. Olympian who's now an equestrian coach with two counts of attempted murder, saying he shot a woman on his New Jersey farm.

Investigators announced charges late Thursday against Michael Barisone, a day after they found the woman with several gunshot wounds on his property in Washington Township. She survived the assault and underwent emergency surgery at a Morristown hospital.

Police said Barisone had also been injured, but not by gunfire. Barisone, 54, was also charged with two weapons violations.

Investigators are still trying to determine a relationship between the two. Morristown is 25 miles west of Newark.

Barisone was a member of the U.S. Olympic dressage team at the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing, China. In recent years, he has coached other Olympians, including the bronze medalist at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil. Dressage is a skilled form of horse riding.