Patrick Crusius waived his right to an attorney before telling police he intended to shoot Mexican nationals. Photo courtesy of the FBI

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The 21-year-old man accused of killing 22 people in a shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart told police he intentionally targeted Mexicans during the attack, an affidavit released Friday indicated.

When police responded to the Saturday shooting, Detective Adrian Garcia said the accused gunman, Patrick Crusius, exited a vehicle near the Walmart with his hands up and surrendered.

"I'm the shooter," he told officers.

In his affidavit, Garcia said Crusius waived his right to an attorney and gave an interview to police after his arrest.

"The defendant stated once inside the store he opened fire using his AK-47, shooting multiple innocent victims," the document said, adding that the intended targets were "Mexicans."

Of the 22 people who died, eight were Mexican nationals. Another 25 people sustained injuries.

Police said earlier this week they're investigating the El Paso, Texas, shooting as a possible hate crime and domestic terrorism.

Though police have given no official cause for the shooting, investigators found an anti-immigrant document the accused shooter posted online. He allegedly wrote of a "Hispanic invasion of Texas."

El Paso police Chief Greg Allen said Crusius has cooperated with police since his arrest, but he appeared to be "in a state of shock and confusion."

Crusius faces multiple capital murder charges and was being held in the Downtown El Paso County Jail without bond. El Paso County District Attorney Jaime Esparza said the county intends to seek the death penalty.