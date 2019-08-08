Sue Gordon will depart her role as deputy director of national intelligence, on August 15. File Photo courtesy of DNI

Joseph Maguire will be acting director of national intelligence beginning August 15. File Photo courtesy of the Director of National Intelligence

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump named Joseph Maguire as the acting director of national intelligence Thursday, hours after announcing the departure of Sue Gordon, the post's deputy.

Maguire, who is director of the of the National Counterterrorism Center, will take over the post Aug. 15, when Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and Gordon depart.

"Admiral Maguire has a long and distinguished career in the military, retiring from the U.S. Navy in 2010," Trump tweeted. "He commanded at every level, including the Naval Special Warfare Command. He has also served as a National Security Fellow at Harvard University. I have no doubt he will do a great job!"

Trump announced Coats' resignation July 28, and Gordon's earlier Thursday.

"Sue Gordon is a great professional with a long and distinguished career," the president tweeted. "I have gotten to know Sue over the past 2 years and have developed great respect for her. Sue has announced she will be leaving on August 15, which coincides with the retirement of Dan Coats. A new Acting Director of National Intelligence will be named shortly."

Under usual protocol, Gordon would have been named acting director upon Coats' departure had she remained. Coats served in the role since 2017.

Trump initially nominated Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, to replace, but the congressman withdrew his name from consideration. Trump cited media scrutiny as the reason for the Texas Republican's decision to remain in the House.

RELATED Vázquez sworn in as Puerto Rican governor after high court boots Pierluisis

The position of director of national intelligence was created in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks as a means of fostering inter-agency dialogue and cooperation among the 16 agencies that make up the U.S. intelligence-gathering network.