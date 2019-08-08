Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Rosie Ruiz, a woman whose 1980 New York City and Boston marathon titles were stripped from her after she was found to be cheating, died last month in Florida, her obituary indicates. She was 66.

Ruiz, who later went by the name Rosie Vivas, died July 8 after a 10-year battle with cancer. Her obituary appeared on the website for the Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation and Event Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Ruiz made headlines in 1980 after she appeared to win the Boston Marathon in record time. Spectators questioned the win, saying they didn't spot her along the race route and she didn't appear to be sweating enough to have just run more than 26 miles.

Witnesses later said they saw Ruiz enter the race about 1 mile from the finish line, and marathon officials stripped her of her title.

The New York City Marathon did the same when race officials determined she also skipped a large portion of that race months earlier. She won the race in 1979 to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

But she didn't appear on video footage of the race and a woman told officials she rode the subway with Ruiz to the finish line of the race.

Ruiz's troubles didn't end with the marathon scandal. In 1982, she spent one week in jail and five years on probation for embezzling $60,000 from the real estate company for which she worked. And in 1983, she was sentenced to three years of probation for plotting to sell thousands of dollars worth of cocaine.

Ruiz was survived by her brother Robert Ruiz, partner Margarita Alvarez and Alvarez's three sons.