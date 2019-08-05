U.S. markets fell Monday after a decline in the Chinese yuan and warnings of a recession. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- All three major U.S. markets plummeted in trading Monday amid warnings about the ongoing trade dispute with China and a sudden loss in the Chinese yuan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 700 points by 1:30 p.m. Monday, while the S&P 500 had shed 76 points and the Nasdaq had fallen more than 250 points.

The losses followed a warning from brokerage house Morgan Stanley to investors that a global recession could arrive if President Donald Trump moves forward with new plans to tax China and fails to resolve the trade dispute that's been going for more than a year.

The Wall Street firm said in a note to investors the plan for new tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, which Trump announced last week, could trigger the recession in nine months. Trump vowed to impose a 10 percent tax starting next month.

"While we don't know the exact tipping point, we are cognizant of the risk of a potential non-linear tightening in financial conditions and its impact on [capital expenditure] and the labor market," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in its note to clients.

Morgan Stanley Chief Economist Chetan Ahya said continually taxing Chinese products skews their prices to the downside.

"About two-thirds of goods tariffed in this round are consumer goods, which could lead to a more pronounced impact on the U.S. as compared to earlier tranches," Ahya wrote. "Trade tensions have pushed corporate confidence and global growth to multi-year lows."

Economists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch have also warned of the potential consequences of the administration's use of tariffs.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators showed some progress in Shanghai last week, but Beijing reacted strongly when Trump announced the new tariffs a day later.

The U.S. losses also followed a statement from China's central bank said Monday, which said it's confident it can stabilize the value of the yuan, after a substantial decline in value against the U.S. dollar. The bank attributed the decline to "unilateral and protectionist measures" and the added tariffs.