Members of the community mourn at an interfaith vigil in the wake of a mass shooting the previous day in El Paso, Texas on August 4, 2019. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- After a weekend during which gunmen killed 30 people in Texas and Ohio, President Donald Trump on Monday called for legislative changes to mandate stronger background checks for firearm purchases.

The White House announced Trump will address the shootings at 10 a.m. EDT.

Early Monday, Trump suggested merging immigration reform and background check legislation.

"We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain," he tweeted. "We can never forget them, and those many who came before them.

"Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform. We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!"

Twenty people were killed Saturday in the shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart, which is being investigated as a hate crime and a domestic terrorism case. Another nine were killed by a gunman Sunday in Dayton, Ohio. That shooter was killed by police.

Trump has taken action after past shootings -- by banning bump stocks after the 2017 attack in Las Vegas killed 58. He's also defended a proposal to arm some teachers in schools, voiced support for institutionalizing the mentally ill and repeatedly supported the National Rifle Association by speaking at annual conferences.

Some Democratic lawmakers have called for Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell to cancel the Senate's scheduled August recess so lawmakers can address gun control. They have asked the chamber to take up a universal background check bill the House passed earlier this year.

"We have a responsibility to the people we serve to act," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. Senate Republicans "must stop their outrageous obstruction and join the House to put an end to the horror and bloodshed that gun violence inflicts every day in America."

Some GOP lawmakers have argued that stronger background checks and bans won't stop most shooting attacks.

"We stand with law enforcement as they continue working to keep Americans safe and bring justice," McConnell tweeted Sunday.

Democratic presidential candidate and former El Paso, Texas, Rep. Beto O'Rourke blamed Trump for inciting racial violence.

"He stokes racism. He incites violence. We shouldn't be asking if there's anything he can do or if he's responsible for this when we know the answer," O'Rourke tweeted Sunday.

Former FBI Director James Comey accused Trump of using racism to fuel his re-election campaign. Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017, said the FBI has a "burgeoning caseload of hate crimes and white supremacist investigations" and called on Trump to "show us you believe" in American ideals.

"Every American president, knowing what lies deep within our country, bears a unique responsibility to say loudly and consistently that white supremacy is illegitimate, that encouraging a politics of racial resentment can spawn violence, and that violence aimed at people by virtue of their skin color is terrorism," Comey wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times Sunday.