Mitch McConnell fractures shoulder in fall

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke with senators from El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, to express his sympathies following the two mass shootings over the weekend. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., suffered a fractured shoulder from a fall at his home, his communications director said.

"This morning, leader McConnell tripped at home on his outside patio and suffered a fractured shoulder," said his communications director, David Popp, in a statement. "He has been treated, released and is working from home in Louisville."

The statement said he contacted Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, to "express his deepest sympathies" to the people of El Paso and Dayton following mass shootings in the two cities within 24 hours.

On Sunday, a gunman killed nine people and injured 27 in downtown Dayton. On Saturday, a gunman killed 20 people and injured over two dozen others when he opened fire at an El Paso Walmart.

Following the shootings, McConnell called them "horrifying acts of violence."

"We stand with law enforcement as they continue working to keep Americans safe and bring justice," he said.

Democrats called on McConnell Sunday following the two shootings to bring the Senate back from recess and hold an emergency session to vote on a universal background check bill, which was sent to the Senate by the House in February.

"Tonight, to leader McConnell, we say: enough must finally be enough," said Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. "Stop blocking gun safety reforms that more than 90 percent of Americans have long sought passed. The majority leader should, once-and-for-all, do the right thing and gavel the Senate into an emergency session so we can take immediate action on the bipartisan, already-passed gun safety legislation that House sent to the Senate in February."