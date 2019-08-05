Meteorologists predict slight increase in hurricanes in forecast revision

Colorado State University predicts 14 named storms for the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A team of meteorologists in Colorado revised its predictions for the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasting a slight increase in storms this year.

The Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project said it expects there to be 14 named storms this year, up from the 13 named storms it predicted before hurricane season started in June. The number of major hurricanes is expected to remain the same -- two.

The team considers 2019 to be a near-normal hurricane season.

Hurricane season began in June, but the peak of the season starts in August.

As of Monday, there have been two named storms -- Subtropical Storm Andrea and Hurricane Barry, which made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in Louisiana on July 13.