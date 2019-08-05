Analysts warn of global recession; Dow sinks in early trading

A security guard stands outside the New York Stock Exchange on July 31, Wall Street in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Brokerage house Morgan Stanley warned investors Monday a global recession could arrive if President Donald Trump moves forward with new plans to tax China and fails to resolve the trade dispute that's been going for more than a year.

The Wall Street firm said in a note to investors the plan for new tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, which Trump announced last week, could trigger the recession in nine months. Trump vowed to impose a 10 percent tax starting next month.

"While we don't know the exact tipping point, we are cognizant of the risk of a potential non-linear tightening in financial conditions and its impact on [capital expenditure] and the labor market," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in its note to clients.

Morgan Stanley Chief Economist Chetan Ahya said continually taxing Chinese products skewers their prices to the downside.

"About two-thirds of goods tariffed in this round are consumer goods, which could lead to a more pronounced impact on the U.S. as compared to earlier tranches," Ahya wrote. "Trade tensions have pushed corporate confidence and global growth to multi-year lows."

Economists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch have also warned of the potential consequences of the administration's use of tariffs.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators showed some progress in Shanghai last week, but Beijing reacted strongly when Trump announced the new tariffs a day later.

The Chinese central bank said Monday it's confident it can stabilize the value of the yuan, after it declined in value against the U.S. dollar. The bank attributed the decline to "unilateral and protectionist measures" and the added tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 500 points at the start of trading Monday.