Suspect, nine victims killed in shooting in Dayton

Aug. 4 (UPI) --

Ten people are dead, including the shooter, and dozens others were injured in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio early Sunday, the second mass slaying within 24 hours in the United States.

The unidentified shooter wore body armor as he entered near Ned Peppers Bar on East Fifth Street in Dayton's Oregon District around 1 a.m., police said. He used a .223-caliber high-capacity magazine rifle and was wearing something over his face, the Dayton Daily News reported.

"If the Dayton police had not gotten to the shooter in under a minute, hundreds of people in the Oregon District would be dead today," Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said at a news conference. "This is the 250th mass shooting in America. It's sad that it's in the city of Dayton."

Late Saturday morning, 20 people died and 26 were injured at a Walmart Supercenter in El Paso, Texas.

Authorities in Dayton were attempting to identify the shooter and a motive. Police believe the suspect acted alone and that there is no remaining threat to the community.

Police first received notification of the shooting at 1:22 a.m.

"We had officers in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly," Dayton police Lt. Col. Matt Carper posted on Twitter.

The FBI is also on the scene investigating.

"Happened right in front of the patio where I was sitting in front of Neds," James William described on Facebook in a public post. "He tried to go into the bar but did not make it through the door. Someone took the gun from him and he got shot and is dead.

Convention Center is being used for family members and friends disconnected from their family members and friends during the shooting.

Miami Valley Hospital received 14 patients, communications department Terrea Little told CNN. Two others across its health system were treated, Dr. Randy Marriott said.

Kettering Health Network, which operates several Dayton area hospitals, including Kettering Medical Center and Grandview Medical Center, treated 13 people, many with gunshot wounds to the "lower extremities," Elizabeth Long, a spokeswoman, told CNN.

Gov. Mike DeWine posted on Twitter that his wife "Fran and I are absolutely heartbroken over the horrible attack that occurred this morning in Dayton. We join those across Ohio and this country in offering our prayers to victims and their families."

He said the Ohio Department of Public Safety and the Ohio State Highway Patrol offered assistance to local law enforcement "as they investigate this heinous act.

President Donald Trump referenced both tragedies in Twitter posts Sunday morning.

"God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio."

Minutes earlier he posted: "The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day!"