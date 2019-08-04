El Paso shooting suspect booked on capital murder charges

The Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, was evacuated after a mass shooting at a nearby Walmart. Photo by Justin Hamel/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Patrick Crusius was identified by several law enforcement officials as the suspect in Saturday's shootings at a Walmart Supercenter in El Paso, Texas, although no formal announcement has been made.

Crusius is being held in El Paso County's downtown jail, a representative confirmed to UPI on Sunday morning.

Jail records indicate that Crusius was booked on capital murder charges. A mugshot of the suspect has not been released.

If convicted of the state charges, he could be sentenced to death. Federal hate crime prosecution, which also can carry a death sentence, is possible.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen only acknowledged the suspect as being 21 and white, male and 21 during a news conference Saturday night.

A person named Patrick Crusius attended Collin College in McKinney, Texas, from 2017 through this year, the community college confirmed on Saturday night. The school added that it is "prepared to cooperate fully with state and federal authorities in this investigation of this senseless tragedy."

At least 20 people died, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said, and over two dozen people were injured when a gunman opened fire of shoppers at a Walmart. Allen later said the suspect surrendered to authorities in the store.

El Paso Police Sgt. Robert Gomez said that the suspect is speaking to investigators and that "his motives and what transpired are being investigated."

Three people shot remain in critical condition at Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso, Dr. Stephen Flaherty, director of the hospital, said Sunday morning. Eight others being treated at the hospital are in stable condition. He added that their ages range between 25 and 82.

"We do anticipate one patient being discharged today," Flaherty said. "Some of the other stable patients, when they wake up, we will evaluate when they can go home."

Patients also were being treated at other hospitals, including the University Medical Center. On Saturday, UMC received at least 13 victims with "level one" injuries, which is the most serious level.

Hospitals recently conducted a mock drill if there was an active shooter in El Paso.

"How would those patients be distributed in the city? How would the hospital respond? Flaherty said during the news conference. We brought people into the hospital for a dry-run situation just like that. So we have been through this before without real patients. But as you know, when this happens for real and it's not just an exercise, there are a lot of feelings and emotions attached to it."

Authorities are reviewing a four-page manifesto allegedly written by Cruisius and posted on the Internet days earlier, for a motive. It has not been determined if the suspect is the author, but FBI has opened a domestic terrorism investigation into the shooting.

"In general, I support the Christchurch shooter and his manifesto," it begins, a reference to the March attack on mosques in New Zealand in which 51 people were killed. "This attack is a response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas. They are the instigators, not me. I am simply defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement brought on by an invasion."

It mentions automatic weapons which are the author's preferred means of instigating an attack, and several times refers to a "rotting of America from within."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection advised that it is "not conducting enforcement operations at area hospitals, the family reunification center or shelters," so that people seeking information on injured relatives can do so without regard to immigration status.

Three of those who died on Saturday were Mexican nationals, Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador. At least six Mexicans also were injured, Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard later said.

The bodies will remain in the Walmart until the crime scene is processed.

"One murder occurrence can take all day; now we have 20 victims," Gomez told reporters Saturday night. "I can tell you that the investigators are doing their best to complete this investigation properly with the respect and dignity that the victims deserve."

Authorities are working to collect evidence, diagram the scene and identify victims, Gomez said.