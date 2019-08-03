Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Three people have been killed after a California beach cliff collapsed, the city confirmed Saturday.

The bluff in Encinatas, Calif., a beach city in northern San Diego County, collapsed at approximately 3 p.m. Friday. The beach re-opened Saturday afternoon but the affected area remains cordoned off with additional signage posted, the city of Encinitas tweeted.

Encinatas Fire Chief Mike Stein said authorities pulled five people out of the rubble near Batiquitos Lagoon.

The victims were identified as Anne Clave, 35, her mother Julie Davis, 65, and Clave's aunt, Elizabeth Cox. They were part of a large family gathering at the beach.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were taken to local hospitals, and the city said Saturday on Twitter that two of them later died from their injuries, bringing the total fatalities to three.

A fifth person was treated at the scene for superficial injuries.

Encinatas residents reacted to the scene as rescuers were digging people out of the rubble.

"Real hard to watch. It was unnerving actually," Encinatas resident Jim Pepperdine told KSWB-TV. "They were digging out a woman -- frantically digging her out -- and they managed to get her out. There was already another person removed. And there was still another person trapped underneath some pretty good-sized borders. It was pretty devastating."

Authorities brought in search and rescue dogs to look for anyone else who might have been buried in the approximately 25- by 30-foot rubble pile, Stein said.

As a precaution "given the apparent natural instability" beachgoers were told to still "keep a recommended safe distance" of at least 25 to 40 feet away from the bluffs Friday evening.

"Beachgoers should continue to use caution when visiting beach areas," the city tweeted Saturday.