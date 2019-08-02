Trump to announce new trade deal with EU

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday after returning to Washington from Virginia. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is set to announce a trade agreement with the European Union Friday, the White House said.

Details of the agreement weren't disclosed, but the White House said Trump will make the announcement in the Roosevelt Room at 1:45 p.m. EDT.

The announcement could open the EU to more U.S. beef exports. The deal would allow U.S. farmers to send nearly 35,000 tons of beef over the next seven years, Bloomberg reported.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and the European ambassador to the United States will sign the pact Friday, the report added.

The existing beef quota helped settle a dispute a decade over an EU ban on beef that came from cattle given growth hormones.