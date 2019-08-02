Supporters Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage exit a New York City court Friday after an arraignment for R&B singer R. Kelly. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A New York City federal judge on Friday ordered singer R. Kelly held without bond on sex trafficking charges, agreeing with prosecutors that the entertainer is a flight risk and a danger to the community.

The singer faces sex-related claims in New York and Chicago totaling 13 victims. Prosecutors wanted Kelly held even though his attorneys said he doesn't have a passport and would comply with all court appearances.

Kelly entered a not guilty plea to charges Friday. Last month, prosecutors accused him of having sexual relations with three girls under the age of 18, hiding a sexually-transmitted disease and producing child pornography. He was charged with racketeering, kidnapping, forced labor and sexual exploitation of a child.

The entertainer, who was already being held on charges in Illinois, arrived in the New York area Thursday and was transferred to Metropolitan Correctional Center. Jeffrey Epstein, who's involved in a high-profile sex trafficking case, is held at the same location.

The singer was indicted on 21 child pornography charges in 2002, but was acquitted in a 2008 trial.

Born Robert Sylvester Kelly, the singer pleaded not guilty to the Chicago charges in June.