Granddaughter of late Senator Robert Kennedy dies at 22

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A granddaughter of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy has died, the family said in a statement.

Saoirse Kennedy Hill was the daughter of Courtney Kennedy Hill, one of 11 children to the former presidential candidate who was assassinated in 1968.

She was 22.

"Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beloved Saoirse," the Kennedy family said in a statement on Thursday. "Her life was filled with hope, promise and love."

Ethel Kennedy, 91, said, "the world is a little less beautiful today."

The cause of death was not released.

Earlier Thursday, Barnstable police were called to the Kennedy compound for an unattended death, the Boston Herald reported.

"The matter remains under investigation by Barnstable police and state police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office," assistant district attorney Tara Miltimore said in a statement.

Hyannis Fire Lt. David Webb said one individual was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after rescuers responded to a medical emergency on the compound.

Kennedy Hill was a student at Boston College and was scheduled to graduate in 2020, the Boston Globe reported.

The death of Kennedy Hill is only the most recent untimely death in the family. In 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated as was his brother several years later. And in 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr., the son of the former president, was killed in a plane crash, among over a dozen other such deaths.

Notable deaths of 2019 Hal Prince Harold 'Hal' Prince (L) and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber take part in curtain call ceremonies on January 9, 2006 at New York's Majestic Theatre. The famed Broadway director and producer License Photo Harold 'Hal' Prince (L) and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber take part in curtain call ceremonies on January 9, 2006 at New York's Majestic Theatre. The famed Broadway director and producer died July 31 at age 91. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | Nick Buoniconti Nick Buoniconti arrives on the red carpet at the Great Sports Legends Dinner to benefit The Buoniconti Fund to cure Paralysis at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City in 2014. The Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer License Photo Nick Buoniconti arrives on the red carpet at the Great Sports Legends Dinner to benefit The Buoniconti Fund to cure Paralysis at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City in 2014. The Miami Dolphins Hall of Famer died July 30 at age 78. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | Robert Morgenthau Robert Morgenthau, former district attorney for New York County, N.Y, testifies on Supreme Court nominee Sonia Sotomayor during Sotomayor's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on July 16, 2009. Morgenthau License Photo Robert Morgenthau, former district attorney for New York County, N.Y, testifies on Supreme Court nominee Sonia Sotomayor during Sotomayor's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on July 16, 2009. Morgenthau died a week shy of his 100th birthday on July 21. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | Mitch Petrus New York Giants offensive guard Mitch Petrus (R) toss signed footballs to fans alongside defensive end Justin Trattou during media day prior to Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis on January 31, 2012. Petrus License Photo New York Giants offensive guard Mitch Petrus (R) toss signed footballs to fans alongside defensive end Justin Trattou during media day prior to Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis on January 31, 2012. Petrus died on July 18 of heatstroke at age 32. Petrus (R) played in the NFL for three seasons after being selected in the fifth-round of the 2010 NFL Draft. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | John Paul Stevens John Paul Stevens is seen after the Supreme Court Justices of the United States posed for their group photo on September 29, 2009, at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Stevens License Photo John Paul Stevens is seen after the Supreme Court Justices of the United States posed for their group photo on September 29, 2009, at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Stevens died at the age of 99 on July 16 due to complications following a stroke he experienced the day before. Stevens served for 35 years on the Supreme Court after being nominated by Republican President Gerald Ford in 1975, and was known for voting to limit the use of the death penalty, uphold affirmative action and broadening Roe vs. Wade. File Pool Photo by Gary Fabiano/UPI | Pernell "Sweetpea" Whitaker Pernell "Sweetpea" Whitaker (R) had a 40-4-1 career record with 17 knockouts. He also won a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics and beat Juan Nazario in a 1990 WBA/IBF/WBC lightweight championship bout (pictured). Whitaker Pernell "Sweetpea" Whitaker (R) had a 40-4-1 career record with 17 knockouts. He also won a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics and beat Juan Nazario in a 1990 WBA/IBF/WBC lightweight championship bout (pictured). Whitaker died on July 14 after being hit by a car in Virginia Beach, Va. He was 55. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI Rip Torn Rip Torn, a cast member in "Yours, Mine & Ours" arrives for the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on November 20, 2005. Torn of the acclaimed "The Larry Sanders Show" License Photo Rip Torn, a cast member in "Yours, Mine & Ours" arrives for the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on November 20, 2005. Torn of the acclaimed "The Larry Sanders Show" died Tuesday at his Lakeville, Conn., home with his wife, Amy Wright, and daughters Katie Torn and Angelica Page at his side. He was 88. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | H. Ross Perot H. Ross Perot attends the dedication ceremony for the new U.S. Air Force Memorial in Arlington, Va. on October 14, 2006. The two-time independent presidential candidate and billionaire Texas businessman License Photo H. Ross Perot attends the dedication ceremony for the new U.S. Air Force Memorial in Arlington, Va. on October 14, 2006. The two-time independent presidential candidate and billionaire Texas businessman died July 9 after months of battling cancer, his family said. He was 89. File Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | Cameron Boyce Cameron Boyce arrives for the premiere of "The Lone Ranger" in Anaheim, Calif. on June 22, 2013. Boyce, a popular actor on the Disney Channel, License Photo Cameron Boyce arrives for the premiere of "The Lone Ranger" in Anaheim, Calif. on June 22, 2013. Boyce, a popular actor on the Disney Channel, died at the age of 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | Tyler Skaggs Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs pitches to the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning in St. Louis on June 23, 2019. Skaggs, at 27 years old, was License Photo Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs pitches to the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning in St. Louis on June 23, 2019. Skaggs, at 27 years old, was found dead in his hotel room in Texas on July 1. Police do not suspect foul play and a cause of death has not yet been determined. Skaggs played five years for the Angels. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | Beth Chapman Duane "Dog" (L) and Beth Chapman arrive on the red carpet for the CMT Awards in Nashville on June 6, 2013. Beth Chapman, a bounty hunter and television personality who starred with her husband, Duane "Dog" Chapman, on the A&E series "Dog the Bounty Hunter," License Photo Duane "Dog" (L) and Beth Chapman arrive on the red carpet for the CMT Awards in Nashville on June 6, 2013. Beth Chapman, a bounty hunter and television personality who starred with her husband, Duane "Dog" Chapman, on the A&E series "Dog the Bounty Hunter," died at age 51 at a hospital in Honolulu. File Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI | Mohamed Morsi Mohamed Morsi, then President of Egypt, addresses to the 67th session of the General Assembly at the United Nations on September 26, 2012 in New York City. Morsi was the first democratically elected president of Egypt but was deposed a year after he took office. Morsi License Photo Mohamed Morsi, then President of Egypt, addresses to the 67th session of the General Assembly at the United Nations on September 26, 2012 in New York City. Morsi was the first democratically elected president of Egypt but was deposed a year after he took office. Morsi died June 17 during his trial on espionage charges. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | Dr. John Dr. John arrives on the red carpet at God's Love We Deliver's Love Rocks NYC! Benefit Concert in New York City on March 9, 2017. The New Orleans music legend Dr. John, real name Malcolm John Rebennack Jr., License Photo Dr. John arrives on the red carpet at God's Love We Deliver's Love Rocks NYC! Benefit Concert in New York City on March 9, 2017. The New Orleans music legend Dr. John, real name Malcolm John Rebennack Jr., died June 6 from a heart attack. Dr. John was best known for his psychedelic and funk music along with his voodoo-inspired persona. He died at the age of 77. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | Sen. Thad Cochran Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., attends the opening of the U.S. International Pavillion near Paris on June 15, 2015. Cochran License Photo Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., attends the opening of the U.S. International Pavillion near Paris on June 15, 2015. Cochran died at a veterans' home in Oxford at the age of 81 on May 30. The Mississippi Republican served in Congress for more than four decades before his retirement. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | Bill Buckner Boston Red Sox legend Bill Buckner throws out the first pitch of the Red Sox home opener against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park in Boston on April 8, 2008. Buckner License Photo Boston Red Sox legend Bill Buckner throws out the first pitch of the Red Sox home opener against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park in Boston on April 8, 2008. Buckner died May 27 after a battle with Lewy Body Dementia at the age of 69. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | Bart Starr Former Green Bay Packers great Bart Starr accepts the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year award on behalf of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Dallas on February 2, 2011. Starr, who played for the Packers from 1956 to 1971, had been in failing health since suffering two heart attacks and a stroke in 2014. Starr License Photo Former Green Bay Packers great Bart Starr accepts the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year award on behalf of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Dallas on February 2, 2011. Starr, who played for the Packers from 1956 to 1971, had been in failing health since suffering two heart attacks and a stroke in 2014. Starr died May 26 at the age of 85. He is the only quarterback in league history to win five NFL titles in a decade. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | I.M. Pei Architect I.M. Pei chats with members attending the 12th Annual Committee of 100 conference -- which he founded in 1991-- on April 24, 2003. The world-renowned architect License Photo Architect I.M. Pei chats with members attending the 12th Annual Committee of 100 conference -- which he founded in 1991-- on April 24, 2003. The world-renowned architect died at the age of 102 on May 16. Photo by ep/Ezio Petersen/UPI | Grumpy Cat Grumpy Cat sits on a pillow at a special appearance at Bleecker Street Records in New York City on July 16, 2014. The Internet-famous feline, real name Tardar Sauce, License Photo Grumpy Cat sits on a pillow at a special appearance at Bleecker Street Records in New York City on July 16, 2014. The Internet-famous feline, real name Tardar Sauce, died of complications from a recent urinary tract infection at the age of 7 on May 14. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | Tim Conway Comedian Tim Conway poses for photographers at the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held in Los Angeles on January 30, 2011. Conway, a television and film actor best known for starring in "The Carol Burnett Show," Comedian Tim Conway poses for photographers at the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held in Los Angeles on January 30, 2011. Conway, a television and film actor best known for starring in "The Carol Burnett Show," died at the age of 85 on May 14. Photo by Paul Buck/EPA-EFE Doris Day Doris Day (L) with former President Ronald Reagan during his years as an actor in the 1952 film "The Winning Team." Day, a Hollywood screen legend, singer and animal welfare advocate, License Photo Doris Day (L) with former President Ronald Reagan during his years as an actor in the 1952 film "The Winning Team." Day, a Hollywood screen legend, singer and animal welfare advocate, died at the age of 97 on May 13 in California. The actress headlined The Doris Day Show on CBS which ran for five seasons from 1968 to 1973. UPI File Photo | Peggy Lipton Cast member Peggy Lipton attends the premiere of "When In Rome" in Los Angeles on January 27, 2010. The "Mod Squad" and "Twin Peaks" actress License Photo Cast member Peggy Lipton attends the premiere of "When In Rome" in Los Angeles on January 27, 2010. The "Mod Squad" and "Twin Peaks" actress died of cancer at the age of 72 on May 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | Peter Mayhew Cast member Peter Mayhew attends the premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in Los Angeles on December 9, 2017. Mayhew, best known as the actor who played Chewbecca in the Star Wars films, License Photo Cast member Peter Mayhew attends the premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in Los Angeles on December 9, 2017. Mayhew, best known as the actor who played Chewbecca in the Star Wars films, died on April 30 at his home in North Texas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | Ellen Tauscher Then Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Ellen Tauscher testifies before a House Armed Services Committee Hearing on October 1, 2009. The former congresswoman and senior arms-control adviser to President Barack Obama License Photo Then Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Ellen Tauscher testifies before a House Armed Services Committee Hearing on October 1, 2009. The former congresswoman and senior arms-control adviser to President Barack Obama died at the age of 67 on April 30. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | John Singleton Director John Singleton arrives on the red carpet for the Academy Awards on Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. Singleton License Photo Director John Singleton arrives on the red carpet for the Academy Awards on Los Angeles on March 4, 2018. Singleton died 12 days after having having a stroke in Los Angeles on April 29. Singleton was the first black and youngest filmmaker to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Director in 1991 for Boyz N the Hood. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | Sen. Richard Lugar Then Sen. Richard Lugar, R-Ind., speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on December 13, 2010. The six-term Republican senator and former Indianapolis mayor License Photo Then Sen. Richard Lugar, R-Ind., speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on December 13, 2010. The six-term Republican senator and former Indianapolis mayor died at the age of 87 on April 28 due to complications from chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | Ernest Hollings Then Sen. Ernest Hollings, D-S.C., makes a statement on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on April 9, 2003. The longtime U.S. Senator Hollings, also a past South Carolina governor, License Photo Then Sen. Ernest Hollings, D-S.C., makes a statement on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on April 9, 2003. The longtime U.S. Senator Hollings, also a past South Carolina governor, died April 6 at age 97. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | Seymour Cassel Seymour Cassel arrives for the premiere of his new movie "Lonesome Jim" in New York City on March 21, 2006. Cassel, best known for starring in a number of films from directors John Cassavetes and Wes Anderson, License Photo Seymour Cassel arrives for the premiere of his new movie "Lonesome Jim" in New York City on March 21, 2006. Cassel, best known for starring in a number of films from directors John Cassavetes and Wes Anderson, died from complications of Alzheimer's disease on April 6 at 84 years old. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | Nipsey Hussle Nipsy Hussle (R) and his daughter Emani Asghedom are pictured arriving for the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10, 2019. Ermias Ashgedom -- better known as rapper Nipsey Hussle -- was shot License Photo Nipsy Hussle (R) and his daughter Emani Asghedom are pictured arriving for the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10, 2019. Ermias Ashgedom -- better known as rapper Nipsey Hussle -- was shot dead in Los Angeles on March 31 a day before he was set to meet with police to discuss gang violence. Hours before he was shot Sunday, Nipsey Hussle tweeted, "Having strong enemies is a blessing." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | Agnes Varda Agnes Varda arrives at the award photo call after receiving the "Honorary Palme d'Or" prize during the 68th annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 24, 2015. The French film director, License Photo Agnes Varda arrives at the award photo call after receiving the "Honorary Palme d'Or" prize during the 68th annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 24, 2015. The French film director, known for her films "Cléo from 5 to 7" and Vagabond" died of cancer in her home at the age of 90. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | Alan Kruege Alan Krueger, then-President Obama's nominee to lead the Council of Economic Advisers, is seen as Obama introduces him in the Rose Garden at the White House on August 29, 2011. Krueger License Photo Alan Krueger, then-President Obama's nominee to lead the Council of Economic Advisers, is seen as Obama introduces him in the Rose Garden at the White House on August 29, 2011. Krueger died the weekend of March 16 at age 58. Krueger served as chief economist at the Department of Labor for President Bill Clinton, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers for President Barack Obama and was a professor of political economy at Princeton. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | Ted Lindsay Ted Lindsay, former player of the Detroit Red Wings, arrives for the 2012 NHL Awards at the Encore Theater in Las Vegas on June 20, 2012. Lindsay License Photo Ted Lindsay, former player of the Detroit Red Wings, arrives for the 2012 NHL Awards at the Encore Theater in Las Vegas on June 20, 2012. Lindsay died March 4 at age 93. The 1966 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee played 17 seasons, including 14 years with the Red Wings and three years with the Chicago Black Hawks. File Photo by David Becker/UPI | Luke Perry Luke Perry arrives on the red carpet at the CW Upfront on May 18, 2017 in New York City. Perry, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum and "Riverdale" star, License Photo Luke Perry arrives on the red carpet at the CW Upfront on May 18, 2017 in New York City. Perry, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum and "Riverdale" star, died on March 4 after having a "massive" stroke. Perry was 52. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | Keith Flint Keith Flint, of the English electronic dance music band The Prodigy, performs during a concert at the 24th annual Les Vieilles Charrues Festival in Carhaix, France on July 18, 2015. Flint Keith Flint, of the English electronic dance music band The Prodigy, performs during a concert at the 24th annual Les Vieilles Charrues Festival in Carhaix, France on July 18, 2015. Flint died on March 4 at his home in Essex, England at 49 years old. Flint, known for his colorful, spiked hair and high-energy performances, originally joined The Prodigy as a dancer before becoming their frontman. Photo by Hugo Marie/ EPA-EFE Katherine Helmond Actress Katherine Helmond, the voice of Lizzie in "Cars," dodges raindrops as she walks the red carpet at the world premiere of the film at Lowe's Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C. on May 26, 2006. Helmond License Photo Actress Katherine Helmond, the voice of Lizzie in "Cars," dodges raindrops as she walks the red carpet at the world premiere of the film at Lowe's Motor Speedway in Charlotte, N.C. on May 26, 2006. Helmond died on March 1 of complications from Alzheimer's disease at age 89. Helmond was best known for her role as as Mona Robinson on "Who's the Boss?" File Photo by Bob Carey/UPI | Peter Tork Peter Tork with The Monkees perform at the Mizner Park Amphitheatre in Boca Raton, Fla. on July 27, 2013. Tork, a bass player and keyboardist for the Monkees, License Photo Peter Tork with The Monkees perform at the Mizner Park Amphitheatre in Boca Raton, Fla. on July 27, 2013. Tork, a bass player and keyboardist for the Monkees, died February 21 at age 77. The Monkees sold millions of albums and released No. 1 hits, including "I'm a Believer." File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | Don Newcombe Dodgers greats Maury Wills (L) and Don Newcombe chat before a press conference in center field at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on May 2, 2012. Newcombe License Photo Dodgers greats Maury Wills (L) and Don Newcombe chat before a press conference in center field at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on May 2, 2012. Newcombe died on February 19 at 92 years old after a lengthy illness. Newcombe won the first Cy Young Award in Major League Baseball history in 1956. He also won the National League MVP award that season. File Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea | Karl Lagerfeld Karl Lagerfeld arrives on the red carpet at the WWD Honors on October 24, 2017 in New York City. Lagerfeld, fashion industry icon and Chanel creative director, License Photo Karl Lagerfeld arrives on the red carpet at the WWD Honors on October 24, 2017 in New York City. Lagerfeld, fashion industry icon and Chanel creative director, died at 85 years old on February 19 in Paris. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | Lee Radziwill Lee Radziwill leads the way for her sister, Jacqueline Onassis, as they attend Caroline Kennedy's graduation at Concord Academy on June 5, 1975. Radziwill, socialite and the younger sister of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, License Photo Lee Radziwill leads the way for her sister, Jacqueline Onassis, as they attend Caroline Kennedy's graduation at Concord Academy on June 5, 1975. Radziwill, socialite and the younger sister of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, died of natural causes on February 15. She was 85. UPI File Photo | Rep. Walter Jones Rep. Walter Jones, R-N.C., speaks with members of the press at a news conference on June 16, 2005 in Washington, D.C. Barely a month after beginning his 13th term in Congress, longtime North Carolina Republican Rep. Walter Jones License Photo Rep. Walter Jones, R-N.C., speaks with members of the press at a news conference on June 16, 2005 in Washington, D.C. Barely a month after beginning his 13th term in Congress, longtime North Carolina Republican Rep. Walter Jones died on February 10 -- his 76th birthday -- after being in hospice care for a month. Jones is perhaps best known for expressing regret over his 2003 vote authorizing the President George W. Bush's invasion of Iraq. File Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | John Dingell Then-Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., attends at a news conference in Washington, D.C. on July 27, 2011. Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history, License Photo Then-Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., attends at a news conference in Washington, D.C. on July 27, 2011. Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in U.S. history, died February 7 at the age of 92. He had cancer. Dingell received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014 from President Barack Obama. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | Frank Robinson Baseball legend Frank Robinson throws out the honorary first pitch before game three of the NLDS playoff on October 10, 2012 in Washington, D.C. The Baseball Hall of Famer License Photo Baseball legend Frank Robinson throws out the honorary first pitch before game three of the NLDS playoff on October 10, 2012 in Washington, D.C. The Baseball Hall of Famer died February 7 at age 83. Robinson was the first manager of the Nationals in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | Kristoff St. John "Young and the Restless" actor Kristoff St. John, shown here accepting a Daytime Emmy Award in 2008, License Photo "Young and the Restless" actor Kristoff St. John, shown here accepting a Daytime Emmy Award in 2008, died February 3 at his California home. He was 52. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | James Ingram Grammy Award-winning R&B singer James Ingram, shown here in 2004, License Photo Grammy Award-winning R&B singer James Ingram, shown here in 2004, died at age 66. He was known for songs "One Hundred Ways" and "Yah Mo B There." File Photo by Francis Specker/UPI | Carol Channing Broadway singer Carol Channing, shown at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2010, License Photo Broadway singer Carol Channing, shown at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2010, died January 15 of natural causes at her home in Rancho Mirage, Calif. The actress, known for her work in "Hello, Dolly!" and "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," was 97. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | Patricia Wald Patricia Wald, the first woman to preside over the federal appeals court in the District of Columbia, License Photo Patricia Wald, the first woman to preside over the federal appeals court in the District of Columbia, died January 12 of pancreatic cancer. She was 90. In 2013, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | Defense Secretary Harold Brown Former U.S. Defense Secretary Harold Brown (R) License Photo Former U.S. Defense Secretary Harold Brown (R) died January 4 at his California home. Brown served under President Jimmy Carter and was the first scientist to run the Pentagon. He is pictured conferring with Sen. John Warner, R-Va., in December 1979. File Photo by Frank Cancellare/UPI |

